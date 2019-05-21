GARY — A 27-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday in the city's Tolleston section, police said.
Gary police responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 4000 block of West 11th Avenue for a report of shots fired, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Police found a crime scene, but no people in the area, he said.
A short time later, police were called to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus for a gunshot wound victim who arrived in a private vehicle, he said.
The 27-year-old had been shot multiple times, he said.
A witness told police the man was sitting in a parked car in the 4000 block of West 11th Avenue when someone walked up behind the car and began shooting, Hamady said. The man was able to drive away.
The man was later transferred to an Illinois hospital for further treatment, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Barnes at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
