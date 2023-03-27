A 20-year-old man has died after falling from a capsized boat and drowning after another passenger attempted to board, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported.

Officials were called out around 2:26 p.m. Sunday to the Patriot boat ramp along Goose Creek in Switzerland County, along the southeastern border of Indiana.

The operator of a boat, identified Monday as Nathaniel Robert Joseph Lee Willman, of Patriot, Indiana, went underwater when the watercraft capsized and he did not immediately resurface, officials said.

"Willman was recovered from the water by a Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue diver in 7 feet of water after being submerged for almost an hour and flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital in serious condition," according to the DNR.

"The preliminary finding from the Hamilton County, Ohio Coroner’s Office is death by drowning," the DNR said. "The incident is still under investigation."

