Man ejected, killed in rollover crash, police say

RENSSELAER — One person died after being ejected from a vehicle that rolled over several times, police said.

The deceased was identified as Colton R. DeVries, 19, of Monon, Indiana, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on McCoysburg Road near the intersection of County Road 100 West.

When police arrived, they found the driver had been ejected from his vehicle. He was located lying in a grassy area on the south side of the road and was declared dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed DeVries was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche eastbound on McCoysburg Road when he drove off the south edge of the road for unknown reasons.

It appeared he tried to get back onto the road but he overcorrected his turn, causing the vehicle to run off the north side of the road, police said.

The vehicle rolled and overturned many times before it came to a rest.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by sheriff's deputies.

