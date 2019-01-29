CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man charged in a Hammond home invasion and gang rape has escaped from electronic monitoring, police said.
Elias Costello, 19, was charged July 18 in connection with a Hammond home invasion and gang rape of his girlfriend's relative. Charges filed Aug. 3 allege he burglarized a different Hammond home belonging to a different girlfriend's family.
Costello posted bond in both cases Dec. 7 and was placed on electronic monitoring pending trial.
Costello's surety bond was $125,000 in the rape case and $60,000 in the burglary case, online court records show.
Police went to his home after his ankle monitor stopped working Jan. 16, but two relatives denied having any knowledge of his whereabouts, records say.
Costello is accused of conspiring with girlfriend Alexis M. Lietz, 20, of Antioch, Illinois, and two of his friends to break into Lietz's family's home in July.
According to court records, Nathaniel J. Asbury, 21, and Isiah Barboza, 16, raped Lietz's 19-year-old relative at gunpoint during the burglary. Costello is accused of holding down the woman and groping her during the assault.
Anyone with information about Costello's whereabouts is asked to call 911, Lake County sheriff's spokesman Emiliano Perez said.