Man escapes twice, recaptured after jumping out of car, police say

GARY — A man escaped police twice, once running into woods and another time jumping out of a squad car, after being arrested for a warrant, police said.

At 8:47 a.m. Monday police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 6100 block of Hemlock Avenue, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The driver gave officers a false name, but when police discovered his true identity, they learned he had a warrant for his arrest. Police arrested the 23-year-old Chicago man but he pulled away from officers as they walked him to a squad car, police reports said.

He ran into a wooded area, but police were able to recapture him and put him inside the squad car. As he was being driven to the police station, he was then somehow able to open the car window, police said.

As the car came to a stop, the man threw himself out the window and ran away. Police again caught him on foot and he was put in the back of the squad car with additional officers keeping watch.