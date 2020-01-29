Man exposed genitals during video calls with underage girl, cops say

HOBART — A Hobart man is accused of exposing his penis to an underage girl living in Alabama during FaceTime video chats, court records allege.

James Johnson, 45, first ended up on law enforcement's radar last year in Centre, Alabama where officers were investigating allegations he was using the social video platform to send inappropriate images to females and minors.

When questioned by police, Johnson allegedly admitted to making "several phone calls" like this in the past, court documents state.

Johnson was first charged Oct. 1 in Lake Superior Court with dissemination of matters harmful to minors and possession of child pornography, level 6 felonies.

Hobart detective Zachary Crawford said Centre, Alabama police contacted the local department, saying they received information that an unidentified white male called an underage girl several times and displaying his genitals to her, records show.

The victim told police she received a phone call from a man, later identified as Johnson, on July 23, according to Centre, Alabama detectives.