You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man exposed himself at Valpo YMCA, followed woman, police say
breaking alert urgent

Man exposed himself at Valpo YMCA, followed woman, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Evan Murphy

Evan Murphy

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 21-year-old Valparaiso man was taken into custody Tuesday and faces several charges on allegations of exposing himself and masturbating publicly while at the local YMCA.

Evan Murphy is charged with two counts of public indecency and a count of public nudity, all misdemeanors, according to court records.

Man began raping girl on her 16th birthday after years of prior sexual abuse, police say

Police said Murphy was in the steam room at the YMCA directly across from a female club member at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29 when he pulled up one of his leg openings on his shorts and exposed himself.

When the female left the steam room due to Murphy's behavior, Murphy walked to the hallway near the pool, sat down, exposed himself again and began masturbating while looking into the pool through the windows, according to charging documents.

Portage man busted after showing up for sexual encounter with 10-year-old, police say

Once the female left the pool, Murphy stopped masturbating and exposed himself to her as she walked into the female locker room, police said.

Police say Murphy was caught on surveillance video while at the Valparaiso Family YMCA at 1201 Cumberland Crossing.

The case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester and bond was set at $400 cash, according to court records.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts