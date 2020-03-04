Man exposed himself at Valpo YMCA, followed woman, police say

VALPARAISO — A 21-year-old Valparaiso man was taken into custody Tuesday and faces several charges on allegations of exposing himself and masturbating publicly while at the local YMCA.

Evan Murphy is charged with two counts of public indecency and a count of public nudity, all misdemeanors, according to court records.

Police said Murphy was in the steam room at the YMCA directly across from a female club member at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29 when he pulled up one of his leg openings on his shorts and exposed himself.

When the female left the steam room due to Murphy's behavior, Murphy walked to the hallway near the pool, sat down, exposed himself again and began masturbating while looking into the pool through the windows, according to charging documents.

Once the female left the pool, Murphy stopped masturbating and exposed himself to her as she walked into the female locker room, police said.

Police say Murphy was caught on surveillance video while at the Valparaiso Family YMCA at 1201 Cumberland Crossing.