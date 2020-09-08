Man exposed himself during Portage Labor Day cookout, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A Labor Day cookout at Woodland Park was disrupted when a man drove a mo-ped out of nearby woods and wound up exposing himself to the group that included children, police said.

William Woolsey, 31, was taken into custody following the incident at 5 p.m. Monday and faces misdemeanor charges of public indecency and public intoxication, according to a police report.

Witnesses said that after Woolsey rode out of the woods, he wiped out on his mo-ped, police said. He then approached the cookout and attempted to pick a fight with several men, who noticed he appeared intoxicated, according to the police report.

After failing to start a fight, Woolsey walked back to the woods and then exposed himself to the group and made an obscene statement, police said.

Woolsey then charged the group, which thought he might be carrying a gun, police said. After allegedly kicking at a man, Woolsey was detained until police arrived.

Woolsey said he was held down by the group for no reason, according to police.