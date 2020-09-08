 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man exposed himself during Portage Labor Day cookout, police say
alert urgent

Man exposed himself during Portage Labor Day cookout, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
William Woolsey

William Woolsey

 Provided

PORTAGE — A Labor Day cookout at Woodland Park was disrupted when a man drove a mo-ped out of nearby woods and wound up exposing himself to the group that included children, police said.

William Woolsey, 31, was taken into custody following the incident at 5 p.m. Monday and faces misdemeanor charges of public indecency and public intoxication, according to a police report.

Witnesses said that after Woolsey rode out of the woods, he wiped out on his mo-ped, police said. He then approached the cookout and attempted to pick a fight with several men, who noticed he appeared intoxicated, according to the police report.

After failing to start a fight, Woolsey walked back to the woods and then exposed himself to the group and made an obscene statement, police said.

Woolsey then charged the group, which thought he might be carrying a gun, police said. After allegedly kicking at a man, Woolsey was detained until police arrived.

Woolsey said he was held down by the group for no reason, according to police.

Police said Woolsey had slurred speech, smelled of alcohol and later tested positive for drinking.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
8
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts