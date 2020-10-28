Man exposed himself, smoked marijuana near Valpo school and park, police say

VALPARAISO — A Portage man was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon after allegedly being seen with his pants down and smoking marijuana near Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the Valplayso playground on Glendale Boulevard, police said.
Joey Mufarreh, 35, faces misdemeanor counts of public nudity and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, according to Valparaiso police.
Police said they were called at 4:21 p.m. to where a person remodeling a house reported seeing Mufarreh smoking a pipe and pulling down his pants and exposing himself to urinate.
Mufarreh was located near a backyard in the 1600 block of Glenrose Court, and when asked what he was doing, responded, "Just a little pot," police said.
When asked about a report of exposing himself near a tree line, Mufarreh denied having his pants down or urinating outside. He said his mother lives nearby.
Police said they found Mufarreh in possession of a clear plastic bag containing about 6 grams of a plant substance and a multicolored glass smoking device with burned residue inside.
