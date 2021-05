Man exposes himself to woman on Porter County nature trail, police say

CHESTERTON — A woman said she was out mushroom hunting late Wednesday afternoon when a man exposed himself to her and then fled in a red older-model Buick, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the Keith Richard Walner Nature Preserve, located immediately west of North Calumet Road and south of the Deer Run Apartments on Taylor Street, Chesterton police reported.

The woman said she walked a quarter of a mile down the trail when she observed the man, police said. The man then approached the woman and exposed himself, according to police. The woman yelled, causing him to flee.

The woman told police she followed the man back to the parking lot where he fled in the older car.

The man is described as white, around 5 feet 10 inches in height, with a medium build, a mustache and blonde hair, police said. He was wearing khaki cargo shorts, a backpack and was carrying fishing poles.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the man or his vehicle.

