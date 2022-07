Man extradited to Lake County to face charges in 2020 home invasion, robbery

CROWN POINT — A former Merrillville man arrived Monday at the Lake County Jail after being extradited from Memphis, Tennessee, to face charges he abducted a Merrillville man during a home invasion in 2020 and robbed him of cash, electronics and other items.

Emanuel J. England, a former Merrillville resident, had not yet made an initial appearance Tuesday on felony charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, fraud on a financial institution, residential entry, theft and fraud.

England is accused of appearing with a gun and face mask at a man's door Aug. 14, 2020, in the 700 block of West 65th Lane in Merrillville.

The resident told police the man, whom detectives later identified as England, demanded his car keys and money and took two laptops, his cellphone and his debit card.

The resident said England threatened him and ordered him to go out to his car, so he complied, Lake Criminal Court records state.

England drove the man to an ATM and demanded his PIN, then made several withdrawals totaling $1,000, records state.

England drove the man to an alley in Merrillville, where he put the keys on the hood of the car and told the man to count to 10, according to court documents. After England left, the man drove home and called police.

Merrillville police obtained photos from the bank of the suspect and released them to media in hopes of identifying him.

Investigators subsequently received information from several sources that helped them identify England, according to court documents.