Man extradited to Lake County to face child molesting charges

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he repeatedly molested a girl from 2011 to 2013 when she was between the ages of 5 and 7.
Michael Scott, 63, was extradited from Cook County to Lake County to face two felony counts of child molesting, one count of criminal deviate conduct and one count of criminal confinement.
Scott had been wanted on the charges since they were filed in May 2019, Lake Criminal Court records show.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Scott's behalf during an initial hearing Wednesday and granted his request to appoint a public defender.
According to court records, Scott molested the girl when she was visiting a family home in Hammond.
The girl, who came forward in 2019 after a relative noticed a change in her behavior, told police Scott said he was giving her a massage when he molested her.
She said the last time Scott attempted to molest her, she kicked him, according to court records.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Brandon Elzinga
Montresor Upshaw
Roderick Kimbrough
Kacy Hawkins
Gage Arms
Michael Dawson
Earl Rogers Jr.
Aaron McLain
Jazmyne Skinner
Kandia Flewellen
Andre Edwards
Jacalyn Wojtowicz
Steven Vespo
Austin Lucas
Ebony Hicks
Eduardo Martinez-Munoz
Khaidjah Johnson
Alejandro Sanchez
William Jones
Reimundo Camarillo
Shawn Fullgraf
Jeff Fliris
Lois Smith
Francesca Brown
Paul Garcia
Ryan Rogina
Adrian Wyatt
Michael Wells
Nichole Nieves
Mark Scheidt
Gina Pointer
Anthony Campero
Michael Flores III
Montelle Lang
Georgus Leflore
Erick Kegebein
Jon Turner
Steven Zambon Jr.
Mark Ryan
Deandre Gardner
Dennis Cardwell Sr.
Philip Seger
Rasean Richardson
Allen O'Rourke
James Hill
Jeffery Shurlow
Jose Magana
Tiffany Keller
Ryan Andrews
Anthony Wuokko
Charles Deal
Kaitlyn Walker
Anthony Cherry
John Stokes
Patrick Hollins
Jonathan Smith
Brandt Rosolowski
Tony Pedretti
Monica Garling
Wesley Haggerty
Adam Feltz
Douglas McLean
Seth Zaluckyj
Mykal Todd
Jodie Cardine
Elijah Clark
Jolynn Bishop
Giovanni Gomez
Anthony Johnson
Carlos Rodriguez
Bryan Oparka
Giovonnie Kemp
David Cook
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.