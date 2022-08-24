Man extradited to Lake County to face child molesting charges

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he repeatedly molested a girl from 2011 to 2013 when she was between the ages of 5 and 7.

Michael Scott, 63, was extradited from Cook County to Lake County to face two felony counts of child molesting, one count of criminal deviate conduct and one count of criminal confinement.

Scott had been wanted on the charges since they were filed in May 2019, Lake Criminal Court records show.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Scott's behalf during an initial hearing Wednesday and granted his request to appoint a public defender.

According to court records, Scott molested the girl when she was visiting a family home in Hammond.

The girl, who came forward in 2019 after a relative noticed a change in her behavior, told police Scott said he was giving her a massage when he molested her.

She said the last time Scott attempted to molest her, she kicked him, according to court records.