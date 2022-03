Man extradited to NWI to face charges in woman's beating death

CROWN POINT — A 30-year-old man made an initial appearance last week on charges linked to the beating death and robbery of a Gary woman last summer.

Orlando Burgos arrived at the Lake County Jail on Tuesday after completing a prison sentence in Illinois, court records showed.

He is accused of punching and pistol-whipping Sheri Richardson, 54, on Aug. 19 outside her residence at the Colfax Mobile Homes park in the area of West 36th Avenue and Colfax Street in Gary. She died several days later at a Merrillville hospital.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Burgos' behalf to charges of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. The magistrate also appointed a public defender to represent Burgos.

According to court records, Richardson called 911 about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19 and told a dispatcher Burgos punched her in the chest and struck her in the head with a gun.

She later told police Burgos said, "I should kill you," while she was on the ground. Burgos fled before police arrived.

One witness told police Burgos was seen jumping on Richardson's head twice with both of his feet, according to court records.

Richardson refused medical attention while police were on the scene. Later that day, she was found on the ground and was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville for treatment, police said.

Investigators later learned Richardson had suffered a broken nose and had a cerebral hematoma caused by blunt force trauma to her head, records state. She died Aug. 24 at the hospital.

A witness told police Burgos was seen taking Richardson's purse and another bag after he beat her Aug. 19.

Another witness reported Richardson's guns and a safe containing cash were missing from her belongings, records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.