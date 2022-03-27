Man extradited to NWI to face child molesting charge

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was extradited to Lake County last week to face charges he repeatedly molested a girl at a home in Hobart between 2009 and 2016.

Darwin Gamez Del Cid, 33, had been wanted since January on one felony count of child molesting.

He had not yet made an initial appearance, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

Gamez Del Cid is accused of molesting the girl during her visits to a Hobart home when she was between the ages of 5 and 11.

The girl told police that she was playing soccer in 2009 or 2010 when Gamez Del Cid asked her if she wanted to play a different game, took her into a garage and molested her, court records state.

She told police that the last time Gamez Del Cid sexually assaulted her, she repeatedly told him no.

