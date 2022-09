Man extradited to Region to face murder charge in grisly 1991 stabbing

CROWN POINT — A Milwaukee man made an initial appearance Monday on a charge he stabbed a man to death in 1991 in Gary.

Quentin M. Smith, 51, was extradited to Lake County last week to face a murder charge secured in June by members of the FBI's Gang Response Investigative task force.

Smith is accused of stabbing 35-year-old John T. Currie multiple times in the back, chest, shoulders, neck, face and head. Currie's relatives found his body Nov. 26, 1991, inside his apartment in the 2000 block of Carolina Street.

A magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Smith's behalf and granted his request for a public defender, records show.

While processing the grisly homicide scene, police found three broken pieces of a large kitchen butcher knife on the living room floor near Currie's body and a steak knife on a love seat, records state.

Investigators also found a trail of blood that led out of Currie's apartment, down a stairway, across a snow-covered lawn and around a brown 1978 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight parked outside.

More than 20 samples of suspected blood were collected from the crime scene, and forensic testing showed some were consistent with Currie. Analysts determined eight of the samples were from a single, unknown male, according to court records.

Investigators with the GRIT task force submitted the samples to an Indiana State Police lab in 2021 for further testing.

An analyst entered one of the samples associated with the previously unknown male into the Combined DNA Index System, which showed Smith likely was a match, records state.

GRIT task force members executed a search warrant a DNA sample and palm prints from Smith, who was on parole. Wisconsin court records showed Smith was convicted of robbery in 2004 and sentenced to prison time.

During an interview with task force members, Smith admitted he was originally from Gary but denied he knew Currie and ended the interview after he was asked why investigators had evidence placing him at the scene of Currie's homicide, records state.

Investigators submitted Smith's DNA sample to Indiana State Police, and an analyst concluded there was a high probability Smith was the contributor of DNA in samples taken from inside and outside of Currie's apartment and a piece of a knife blade, according to court documents.

Smith was being held without bond Monday at the Lake County Jail.