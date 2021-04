Man faces 1 to 6 years in prison after admitting to fatal Thanksgiving Day stabbing

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man pleaded guilty last week to a reduced charge alleging he stabbed a man to death last Thanksgiving during a fight over food and how much money the victim was contributing to a household.

Ronnie Hannah, 59, admitted to one count of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, in the Nov. 26 homicide of Montral Miller, 44, inside an apartment in the first block of Rimbach Street in Hammond.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Hannah's plea agreement, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez and defense attorney Lemuel Stigler would argue Hannah's sentence.

The possible penalty for a level 5 felony is one to six years in jail or prison.

Witnesses told police Miller arrived at the apartment drunk and got into an argument with Hannah. Miller grabbed Hannah by the throat, but released him when a witness asked him to let go, records allege.

Hannah subsequently grabbed a knife and stabbed Miller in the leg, causing Miller's death, the plea agreement states.

Cappas scheduled Hannah's sentencing for May 18.

