Man faces 16-year sentence for raping preteen girl in 2019

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty last week to child molesting in connection with allegations he raped a preteen girl in April 2019 in Gary.

Clifton J. Thomas, 40, would be sentenced to 16 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement.

Thomas admitted to one count of child molesting, a level 3 felony. The maximum penalty, if convicted of a level 3 felony, is 16 years.

Thomas will be deemed a sexually violent predator and required to register as a sex offender for life, his plea agreement states.

He also would be required to continue to comply with a no contact order.

Thomas had been scheduled to stand trial starting Monday. Vasquez vacated the trial date after Thomas pleaded guilty Thursday.

Thomas admitted in his plea agreement he sexually assaulted the girl after she arrived home from school on a bus.

He closed a bedroom door and told her, "Let's get this over with," records state.

Thomas stopped raping the girl when he heard the sound of the bedroom door, which the girl's mother unlocked using a fork after arriving home unexpectedly, records state.