Man faces 50-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2 separate murder cases

CROWN POINT — A 20-year-old Gary man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of murder in two separate homicides committed when he was 17 years old.

Melvin B. Brown, who has been in custody since March 2020, could face a sentence of 50 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones accepts his plea agreement.

Brown admitted he shot Phillip Hearne, 60, of Gary, twice with a revolver and robbed Hearne, a driver for Rico's Pizza, of two pizzas Oct. 26, 2019, in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

Hearne crashed into a fire hydrant and died after he was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Brown later sold the revolver he used in Hearne's homicide to another person, the plea agreement states.

Less than three months later, Brown shot Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, two times Jan. 13, 2020, after arranging a gun trade with Stevenson in the area of 35th Avenue and Pierce Street in Gary.

Stevenson was in a car when he was shot and crashed into a tree at 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found Stevenson's phone at the scene, along with a BB or airsoft gun, according to charging documents.

Brown admitted in his plea agreement he shot Stevenson with a .38-caliber handgun, which was later recovered during a search of Brown's residence.

In exchange for Brown's pleas to murder, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss firearm enhancements in both of his cases.

He agreed to 50-year sentences on each murder count, to be served consecutively. He will be required to serve at least 75% of his sentence.

Upon his release, Brown will be placed on parole for life, the plea agreement states.

Jones set his sentencing for Jan. 6.