 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces 50-year sentence for shooting woman, returning to kill her months later
alert top story

Man faces 50-year sentence for shooting woman, returning to kill her months later

Sylvia Williams, 55, of Hammond

Sylvia Williams

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Missouri man could face a 50-year prison sentence after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges alleging he shot a Hammond woman multiple times in November 2019 and returned in January 2020 to kill her.

Charles A. Goforth, 57, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show.

If Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Goforth's plea agreement, he would sentence Goforth to consecutive sentences of 45 years on the murder charge and five years on the battery count, for a total of 50 years in prison.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

Goforth must serve at least 75% of his sentence. If he lives long enough to be released, he will be placed on parole for the remainder of his life.

Goforth's plea comes after Cappas granted Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infiniti Westberg's motion to join the two cases for trial. 

Goforth acted in both cases under a common scheme or plan, Westberg said.

Goforth's attorneys, Steve Haddad and Robert Varga, objected to joining the two cases for trial, which had been scheduled to begin May 3. Cappas vacated the trial following Goforth's plea hearing.

Goforth admitted in his plea agreement he shot girlfriend Sylvia Williams, 55, several times Nov. 1, 2019, while her 12-year-old granddaughter was present at Williams' Hammond home.

Williams suffered gunshot wounds to her leg and stomach and several graze wounds, records state. 

Goforth posted an $8,000 cash bond — which was standard, based on the court's bond schedule — on Nov. 26, 2019, on charges linked to the first shooting and was granted permission to live in Independence, Missouri.

When disaster strikes, a weather safety toolkit could be the difference between life or death. For this reason, it's incredibly important to have one prepared before the next storm.

Goforth returned to Williams' Hammond home Jan. 30, 2020, to shoot her eight more times, killing her, according to court records.

Williams was shot in the torso and lower extremities, and she still had bullets in her body from the first shooting, according to the plea agreement.

Cappas scheduled Goforth's sentencing for May 12.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+1 
Charles Anthony Goforth

Charles Goforth
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts