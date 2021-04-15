Man faces 50-year sentence for shooting woman, returning to kill her months later

CROWN POINT — A Missouri man could face a 50-year prison sentence after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges alleging he shot a Hammond woman multiple times in November 2019 and returned in January 2020 to kill her.

Charles A. Goforth, 57, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show.

If Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Goforth's plea agreement, he would sentence Goforth to consecutive sentences of 45 years on the murder charge and five years on the battery count, for a total of 50 years in prison.

Goforth must serve at least 75% of his sentence. If he lives long enough to be released, he will be placed on parole for the remainder of his life.

Goforth's plea comes after Cappas granted Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infiniti Westberg's motion to join the two cases for trial.

Goforth acted in both cases under a common scheme or plan, Westberg said.

Goforth's attorneys, Steve Haddad and Robert Varga, objected to joining the two cases for trial, which had been scheduled to begin May 3. Cappas vacated the trial following Goforth's plea hearing.