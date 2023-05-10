VALPARAISO — A 41-year-old Porter County man was arrested and faces six felony counts after allegedly destroying a local wetland area and continuing to dump gravel and asphalt, despite repeated warnings to stop, charging documents read.

Matthew Hub, of Union Township, is accused of going even further and destroying wetlands on another person's property and damaging electrical lines leading to a business sign on that site, officials say.

Hub is charged with six felony counts of crimes pertaining to state regulated wetlands and misdemeanor criminal mischief, records show.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said after receiving an anonymous complaint, it investigated on Nov. 24, 2021 the property in question at 4980 W. U.S. 20 in Pine Township.

"It was determined that approximately 2.5 acres of forested wetlands had been cleared and filled in with gravel and asphalt by Matthew Hub, M&M Maintenance," a charging document reads.

A violation letter was reportedly sent to Hub on Dec. 17, 2021.

The Porter County Department of Development & Storm Water Management conducted its own inspection of the property on Dec. 9, 2021 and came away with the same findings, a court document says.

"Matthew Hub was on site and admitted to clearing the land," according to the charges. "He was served with a stop order which he ignored."

The destruction of the wetland and dumping was confirmed yet again Dec. 15, 2021 by an engineering firm hired by Hub and Hub again admitted to the act, officials said.

"Matthew Hub was instructed to stop the work immediately, which he did not," charges say.

Criminal investigators with the IDEM found Jan. 12, 2022 that, "Additional land fill was added to the property. No permits were obtained."

IDEM retuned to the site July 19, 2022.

"It was determined that additional recontouring and asphalt had been added to the property," a court document says. "Mr. Hub continued to ignore the stop order and continued to destroy the wetland."

The owner of Furniture Werks, at 4980 W. U.S. 20, reportedly told IDEM investigators on April 19 that Hub had removed about 10,000 square feet of wetlands on his property without his consent between November 2021 and January 2022.

The owner further accused Hub of damaging electrical lines during November 2021 leading to his business sign at the northwest corner of his property, charges say. The damage resulted in $3,000 in repairs, officials said.

The criminal case is pending before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

