Man faces 85-year sentence in Region businesswoman's slaying

CROWN POINT — A 67-year-old man could face an 85-year prison sentence after pleading guilty Tuesday to murdering a Gary businesswoman last year after she went to police to report he raped her, court records show.

Earl W. Shearer Sr., of Gary, admitted in his plea agreement he sneaked into 74-year-old Mary Felton's white Hummer on Dec. 8 while she was inside the Gary police station and remained there as she drove away.

Shearer argued with Felton inside her Hummer and shot her numerous times while she was parked in the area of West Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street, court records state.

Shearer pleaded guilty to murder and a firearm enhancement.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones accepts his plea agreement, Shearer would be sentenced to a maximum of 65 years on the murder charge and 20 years on the firearm enhancement. The sentences would run consecutively for a total of 85 years.

Shearer had previous convictions for murder in 1980 in Cook County and aggravated battery in 1999 in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to court records.

Jones vacated Shearer's jury trial, which had been scheduled for next week, and set his sentencing for June 2.

Shearer accepted the plea agreement following Jones' decision last month to grant prosecutors' request to show a jury statements Felton made to police about the alleged rape.

Gary police officers walked Felton out to her Hummer after her interview and checked under her vehicle after she pointed out a car that looked like Shearer's in the parking lot, but they did not notice him inside the Hummer, according to court records.

Because Shearer's behavior caused Felton's unavailability, Shearer forfeited his 6th Amendment right to confront witnesses against him at trial, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen said.

Defense attorney Adam Tavitas said prosecutors didn't meet the legal standard required to introduce Felton's statements to a jury. Jones disagreed and found prosecutors proved by a preponderance of the evidence that Shearer caused Felton's unavailability.

Police never found the murder weapon, attorneys said.

Shearer's fingerprints were found on the side of Felton's Hummer, and a surveillance video showed a man matching his appearance place his hand on the vehicle, Johnsen said.

In addition, Shearer's DNA matched a profile found in Felton's sex assault kit and under her fingernails during her autopsy, he said.

