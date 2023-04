MERRILLVILLE — A report of a woman shot in the leg this week resulted in the immediate arrest of a man on a long list of charges, including attempted murder, Merrillville police said.

Officers were called out around 10 a.m. Monday to the 1800 block of West 56th Avenue in reference to a shots being fired and found a woman shot in the leg.

Upon realizing the alleged gunman was still on scene, officers took the man, identified as Khalil Parker, into custody.

Parker has since been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm, police said.

"The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment and she is in stable condition," according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Bunnell at 219-769-3531, extension 353 or by email at mbunnell@merrillville.in.gov.

Anonymous tips can be sent to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Jeramy Frederick Baldomero Urdiera-Rojas Bryan Pugh Temprance Lewis Brian Berry Aubrey Gandy Patrick Williams Jr. Lainey Graff Christopher Chandler Sr. Tavante Walker Johntae Hurt Nicholas Ramirez Jovan Wilson Jasmine Chandler Juan Martinez-Ramirez Nicholas Okleshen Daniel Lanning Darren Ware David Rosillo Flores Cori Harris Jaleel Pierre Mitchell Deubel Tony Le Dillon Metsch Gregory Cole II Hudson Hubbard III Marcus Smith Jenny Gravlin Aaron Woods Kerry Peach Joshua Ptak Amir Adams Jevon Trotter Yanta Edwards Antwain Sellars Jazmin Haynes Jose Hernandez Alfred Daniel Teviss Turner Mary McKinney Peter Arevalo Julie Frank Reginald Hicks Joseph Holt Casey Doll De'Jon Johnson Esther Bowen Miguel Negron Jr. Jessica Miller Terrence Kramer II Steve Jenkins Michael Knazze Idris Doss Nathaniel Osbun Josue Hernandez Thomas Johnson Jr. Devante Perry Kenneth Cochran Hector Alicea Stephen Nelson Anthony Gibson Anthony Smith Brandon Mathis Tina Preneta Christopher Walden Eric Rickhoff David Gutierrez Jr. Juwuan Fields Dennis Rock Victoria True Daqwan Bass Eshban Coleman Valentino Bailey Jr. Kurt McCammon Jr. Kenneth Helmick III Jalen Spencer Nathaniel McCullor III John Crawford Aaron Belcher