Man faces attempted murder charge after shoot-out with officer, police say
Man faces attempted murder charge after shoot-out with officer, police say

Calumet City Police Cars FILE

This file photo shows a Calumet City Police Department vehicle with emergency lights activated. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CALUMET CITY — Following a shoot-out with an officer during a chase, a Calumet City man now faces a charge of attempted murder, police said. 

Alvin Burrage, 28, has additional criminal charges against him pending, according to Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher.

Burrage remained in critical condition with a gunshot wound Saturday at an Illinois trauma center. 

An officer pulled Burrage over for a traffic violation shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Jeffrey Avenue, according to a news release from the Calumet City Police Department.

Burrage immediately got out of the car and pointed a gun at the officer. The officer then fired his weapon one time and struck him. Burrage then began to run on foot and shot at the officer multiple times before returning to his vehicle and driving off, police said.

He was later located at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and was arrested. He was later taken to another trauma center in critical condition. 

The Illinois State Police recovered a gun from the scene, police said. The Indiana State Police Public Integrity Task Force will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

Burrage is set to appear in bond court on Sunday at the Cook County Criminal Courts Building in Chicago. 

