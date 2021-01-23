Man faces charges after fight at The Commander Restaurant in Munster, records allege

He claimed that White and his daughter punched him numerous times and after the altercation White tried to attack him with a knife, but he was not cut. The waitress serving the family said she also saw White throw a spray bottle at the manager.

After speaking with witnesses, police watched video surveillance footage from within the restaurant. The video shows White, his family and the manager near the pie display when the skirmish began.

The manager and White were seen in the video arguing when the daughter stepped between the two men, putting her left hand on the manager’s chest. The manager then pushed her left shoulder, and she was seen turning toward him, shoving and punching him.

Next, the video shows White physically attacking the manager while his wife tries to pull him away, court reports said. The manager then walked around a booth to directly face White and both women got between the two men.

White then tried to punch the manager in the face and the manager lunged at White, grabbing him with his other hand cocked back in a fist. The daughter is seen next grabbing the manager. Next the father and daughter are seen punching the manager in the video.