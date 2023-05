CROWN POINT — A Gary man faces murder charges for the killing of his girlfriend last July, according to court documents.

Warren Curtis III, 27, was charged Wednesday in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Raven Washington, 31, who was found dead around 4 p.m. July 29 in a vehicle behind an abandoned residence on the 1300 block of Roosevelt Street in Gary. The Lake County coroner's office ruled her death a homicide from a single gunshot wound. Washington's mother had reported her missing the day before when she failed to arrive home after work, according to court documents.

Curtis allegedly lured Washington to the location and shot her because she was interfering in a relationship he had with another woman and he did not want to jeopardize that relationship, according to court documents.

Washington and Curtis communicated with each other multiple times by phone on the day before she was found dead, according to court documents. Cell phone data shows Curtis was in the area of the 1300 block of Roosevelt Street on the evening of July 28 until approximately 3 a.m. July 29. Washington's cell phone data shows she was in the vicinity of the crime at 7:35 p.m. July 28, and her cell phone did not leave the area until it was found with her body.

Curtis has a history of violent behavior directed at Washington, court documents allege. She applied for and was granted protective order after an incident in which he entered her vehicle, pulled her hair and pointed a gun at her outside his home the month before she died. The couple broke up around that time, but had begun seeing each other again.

Curtis told police he could not remember if he was in the area of the residence of the 1300 block of Roosevelt Street on the night Washington died and denied having contact with her. He said she called him that evening, but he rejected the call, court documents allege. He later told investigators he did see her in the area, but walked away because he thought Washington may have seen him there with another woman. He said Washington might have been in the area to purchase marijuana.

