Man faces drug charges after traffic stop, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A man was arrested and charged with two felony counts after a traffic stop early Sunday, police said.

At 12:56 a.m. Sunday, Michigan City Police Sgt. Michael Oberle was traveling west in the 300 block of 11th Street when he saw an eastbound vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed, Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk said.

After determining via radar that the car was traveling at 50 mph in a 30 mph zone, Oberle conducted a traffic stop, Urbanczyk said.

After Oberle observed indications of drug activity inside the car, police said, he searched the car and its driver, 26-year-old Jaleel Perry, of Michigan City.

Police said Oberle located evidence that led to Perry being charged with dealing cocaine, a level 4 felony, and dealing marijuana, a level 6 felony.

Perry was taken to LaPorte County Jail and was being held on a $20,005 cash-only bond.

