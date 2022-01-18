Man faces drug charges after unconscious woman found under stairs at Portage hotel, cops say

PORTAGE — Police say they used the opiate-reversal drug Narcan to revive a woman found left under a staircase at the Portage Inn along U.S. 20 by a Munster man, who was later taken into custody on felony drug charges.

Portage police said they responded at 8:39 a.m. Sunday to the hotel at 6142 U.S. 20 and found the unconscious woman sitting in a chair underneath stairs on the northeast side of the building.

After finding the woman pale, not breathing and her clothes soaked with water, officers administered the Narcan and she regained consciousness, the report says.

Jacob Hulsey, 29, told officers he was a nearby hotel eating before arriving at the Portage Inn to find the woman inside a room unconscious and a mutual friend gone, police said.

"Mr. Hulsey stated he freaked out and dragged the female out of the room and gave her insulin shots he found in the refrigerator," the report says.

Police said they found the bathtub full of water in room and also discovered a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and a baggie containing the illegal drug. Marijuana and cocaine were also found, police said.