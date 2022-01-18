 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man faces drug charges after unconscious woman found under stairs at Portage hotel, cops say
Jacob Hulsey

Jacob Hulsey

 Provided

PORTAGE — Police say they used the opiate-reversal drug Narcan to revive a woman found left under a staircase at the Portage Inn along U.S. 20 by a Munster man, who was later taken into custody on felony drug charges.

Portage police said they responded at 8:39 a.m. Sunday to the hotel at 6142 U.S. 20 and found the unconscious woman sitting in a chair underneath stairs on the northeast side of the building.

After finding the woman pale, not breathing and her clothes soaked with water, officers administered the Narcan and she regained consciousness, the report says.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Jacob Hulsey, 29, told officers he was a nearby hotel eating before arriving at the Portage Inn to find the woman inside a room unconscious and a mutual friend gone, police said.

"Mr. Hulsey stated he freaked out and dragged the female out of the room and gave her insulin shots he found in the refrigerator," the report says.

Police said they found the bathtub full of water in room and also discovered a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and a baggie containing the illegal drug. Marijuana and cocaine were also found, police said.

When asked why did not call 911, Hulsey said he was in a panic and did not notice the phone in the room.

When asked why he moved the woman out of the room, across the length of the entire hotel and placed her under the stairs knowing it was below freezing outside, "Mr. Hulsey stated he did not know what to do," police said.

Hulsey, who admitted to smoking methamphetamine that morning, was taken into custody and faces felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and cocaine, and misdemeanor public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, the incident report says.

