Man faces felonies after allegedly spitting on Portage police officer, making death threats at dad's bar

PORTAGE — A 34-year-old local man faces a felony battery charge after allegedly spitting on a police officer and making death threats, while being removed from a bar owned by his father, according to Portage police.

Michael Oprisko was taken into custody Monday afternoon from Mark O's Bar & Grill at 2385 Willowcreek Road, police said.

Officers said they were called out to the site for a report of an intoxicated man refusing to leave the bar. Oprisko, who was visible intoxicated, reportedly continued to interrupt officers while his father requested a trespass warning.

"The last time I told Michael to stop talking, he turned to me, pointed at me and said, 'Shush,' " according to the police report.

After Oprisko was placed in handcuffs, he began to pull away from an officer, grabbed at the officer's utility belt and then spit at the officer, police said.

One officer was injured while gaining control of Oprisko and Oprisko spit again at an officer, spraying the front of the officer's uniform, according to police.

It was at that point that Oprisko began threatening to kill his father, the incident report says.

While at the hospital for medical clearance, Oprisko continued to shout profanities and voice threats about this father, police said. He refused treatment and was taken to the Porter County jail.

He faces felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and intimidation, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, police said.