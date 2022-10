Man faces felony after allegedly leading Porter County police chase on dirt bike

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Chesterton-area man faces a felony fleeing charge after allegedly leading Porter County police on a chase that ended with him crashing his dirt bike.

A county police officer said that around 12:30 p.m. Saturday he activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop a Yamaha dirt bike that was speeding southbound on McCool Road.

The driver, later identified as Aaron Langwinski, slowed, looked back at the officer and then sped away ignoring stop signs before crashing in the area of County Road 500 North and 450 West.

Langwinski was taken into custody and after being cleared medically at the Porter County Jail on a felony count of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, police said.