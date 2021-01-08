 Skip to main content
Man faces felony after groping woman near Portage on New Year's Eve, police say
Christopher Hicks

Christopher Hicks

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 48-year-old Hobart man faces a felony count of sexual battery after allegedly simulating a sex act on and groping an unwilling woman at a Portage-area home on New Year's Eve, according to newly-filed charging documents.

Christopher Hicks was booked into the Porter County Jail late Thursday afternoon on the charge, according to police.

The alleged victim told police earlier this month that Hicks grabbed and twisted her ponytail at 10:44 p.m. Dec. 31 and forced her to bend over while he simulated a sex act on her and groped her over her clothing, according to charging documents.

The attack reportedly occurred in the 600 W. block of County Road 600 North, south of Portage, police said.

