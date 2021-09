Man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting of Hammond victim, police say

CHICAGO — An arrest has been made after a Region man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago this past weekend.

Daveon Houston, 19, of Chicago was arrested Tuesday in the 7700 block of South Clyde Street, close by where the shooting took place, according to a news release from the Chicago Police Department.

Houston faces charges of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on a person, police said. He is being tried in Cook County courts.

Peter Lee Jackson Jr., 20, of Hammond, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 3:38 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. Sunday to the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in his head.

Police reported that after the victim entered into his vehicle, a suspect also entered into his vehicle and shot him in the head.

Two weapons were taken by authorities as evidence from the scene.

Chicago police said no further information was available at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.