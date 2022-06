Man faces four-year sentence after admitting he shot at police during car chase

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man could face a four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last week to illegally possessing a firearm, which he used to attempt to shoot a police officer in 2020.

Laron D. Mallette, 40, admitted to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Mallette's plea agreement, he would sentence Mallette to concurrent terms of four years in prison for the firearms count and three years for attempted battery.

In exchange for Mallette's pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss several charges, including dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, criminal recklessness and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

According to charging documents, a woman riding in a tan SUV driven by Mallette on Oct. 2, 2020, told police he picked her up so she could get money from an ATM to buy drugs and fled when an East Chicago police officer attempted to stop him in the area of Chicago and Railroad avenues.

The woman alleged she saw Mallette pull a gun from between his legs as he drove and fire it at an officer in the area of Chicago and Tod avenues. The city's ShotSpotter system indicated two gunshots in the same area at that time, records state.

Mallette crashed in the area of Chicago and Cline avenues. Police arrested him and the woman after a foot pursuit.

Officers found a bag of suspected drugs in her pants. She told police Mallette gave it to her as he ran from the crash.

Mallette initially claimed he was a backseat passenger in the SUV and had been picked up by a man he didn't really know, court records state.

