You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man faces home detention, probation after admitting he shot into air after fight at restaurant
alert top story urgent

Man faces home detention, probation after admitting he shot into air after fight at restaurant

{{featured_button_text}}
Manuel Jeronimo Jr.

Manuel Jeronimo Jr.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Griffith man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony criminal recklessness charge alleging he fired a gun into the air during a fight last year outside a Schererville restaurant.

Manuel Jeronimo Jr., 26, was accused of starting the fight inside the El Salto restaurant off U.S. 41 about 2 a.m. June 16 by telling a man holding a purse for a woman while she used the restroom, "nice purse," records state.

'Nice purse': Man instigated fight over apparel, fired shots in bar parking lot, police say

The man replied, "You wish you had it," and exchanged words with Jeronimo, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

In a plea agreement, Jeronimo admitted he drove up as the man, woman and a second man stood among a crowd outside the restaurant, got out of his car and fired a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun into the air five to eight times.

Jeronimo initially was charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, intimidation, pointing a firearm, three counts of criminal recklessness and two misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury.

He pleaded guilty Monday to one count of criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony.

Man shot dead on Broadway marks Region's 14th confirmed homicide

If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea, he could face a sentence of six months on home detention, followed by a year on probation.

Vasquez set Jeronimo's sentencing hearing for March 16.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay handled the case for the state. Jeronimo is represented by attorney Alexander Lopez.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts