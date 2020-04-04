Man faces homicide, OWI charges in fatal wreck, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UNION TOWNSHIP — A Knox man faces reckless homicide and OWI charges after allegedly crossing the center line while driving on U.S. 6, ultimately causing a string of collisions Friday afternoon, police said.

Police responded around 1:55 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of U.S. 6. in reference to a series of crashes involving a motorcycle, two passenger vehicles and a truck.

Investigators allege 39-year-old Thomas P. Nelsen, of Knox, was driving east when he crossed the center line and collided with a westbound truck, driven by 33-year-old Joseph D. Davis, of LaPorte. Nelsen's wife, 41-year-old Kelly L. Nelsen, was also in the vehicle with him, police said.

Another passenger vehicle, driven by 55-year-old Charles A. Witten, of Kingsford Heights, swerved away from the collision and struck a utility pole.

Finally, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by 38-year-old Levi A. McDowell, of Kingsford Heights, slid and rolled over. McDowell's wife, 51-year-old Barbara E. McDowell, was also with him. Both were ejected from the motorcycle, police said.

Barbara McDowell, who was transported to an area hospital for her injuries, died Saturday morning, police said.