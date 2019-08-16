CROWN POINT — Family of a woman police say was beaten to death and dumped in a forest preserve and the man accused of killing her sat in a small viewing area Friday at the Lake County Jail for the man's initial hearing.
James E. McGhee, 38, was charged Monday with murder in the death of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan after police found her body in a forest preserve off Illinois 394 in unincorporated Cook County.
Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Natalie Bokota entered not guilty pleas on McGhee's behalf Friday during his initial appearance in the jail.
Bokota granted defense attorney Jamise Perkins' request to give McGhee copies of the court records detailing the allegations against him, but cautioned him against allowing other inmates to read them. There is a chance that other inmates, after reading details about the case, could use the information to manipulate McGhee, Bokota said.
McGhee stood before the magistrate, separated from the gallery by a thick glass window, in a gray striped jail uniform and jail-issued orange flip-flops.
Bokota advised McGhee in addition to the murder charge, the Lake County prosecutor's office has filed a petition to revoke his probation in a 2017 case in which he pleaded guilty to intimidation in connection with an attack caused a former girlfriend to lose three of the four fetuses she was carrying.
Prosecutors and Perkins said McGhee received only probation in that case because the victim gave conflicting accounts of the allegations and was unavailable for depositions.
The petition to revoke McGhee's probation alleges he failed to complete a batterer's intervention program.
According to court records, McGhee admitted to a friend that he beat Buchanan to death after attending a a Wiz Khalifa concert July 27 in Tinley Park.
The friend, who was granted immunity from prosecution, told police he saw a body concealed in black plastic bags in a bedroom at McGhee's Gary apartment July 28 and watched as McGhee dragged a suitcase out of the apartment.
The man said McGhee drove to the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County, dragged the suitcase into the woods and returned to the car a short time later, court records allege.
Buchanan's family left the initial appearance without speaking with media.
Her grandmother and mother previously have said she was a mother of two children who "cared deeply about her family and friends" and "was loved by many."
