Police arrested a Dolton, Illinois, man on felony marijuana charges after he threw a bag out of a car while leading LaPorte County police on a high-speed chase that ended when he struck a tire-deflating device, police said.

Nikko J. Shack, 23, was being held Saturday on a $15,000 cash bond on felony charges of dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.

A LaPorte County sheriff's officer began following Shack about 12:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the 5000 north block of U.S. 35, police said.

The officer attempted to stop Shack at U.S. 35 and Johnson Street after observing two unspecified traffic violations.

Shack stopped along the shoulder of Pine Lake Avenue, where police learned his name before he suddenly sped off.

A sheriff's deputy gave chase, and officers deployed a tire-deflation device near Pine Lake Avenue and Ind. 2, officials said.

The device punctured the two front tires of the car Shack was driving. He was removed from the vehicle and arrested, police said.

A deputy later found a bag in the 1300 block of Pine Lake Avenue that contained marijuana, police said.

The officer who attempted to stop Shack was working with the LaPorte County DUI Task Force, which is funded with federal money administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

LaPorte city police assisted with the arrest of Shack, officials said.

