Lynette Collins chokes back tears Wednesday as she thinks about her brother's final moments alive. Lee Nedreau Jr. was stabbed multiple times inside his residence early Sunday in the Bremerton Mobile Home Park on East Elm Street in Calumet Township, just outside of Griffith.
Lee Nedreau Jr., right, poses for a photo with his sister, Lynette Collins, center, and another man after walking in Crown Point's Biggest Loser event, where he had been honored for losing the most weight.
CROWN POINT — A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection to a homicide in which police allege he stabbed a 45-year-old man to death.
Daniel R. Allison, of Black Oak and Walkerton, Indiana, faces a single count of murder stemming from the June 30 incident that ended with Lee R. Nedreau Jr. later succumbing to his injuries. Allison, a convicted felon, remains in Lake County Jail without bond.
Police found Nedreau about 1:30 a.m. bleeding outside his residence in the Bremerton Mobile Home Park on East Elm Street in Calumet Township, just outside of Griffith.
The 45-year-old — a developmentally disabled adult with the mental faculties of a teenager — later died about 2:30 a.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.
Pam Jones, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff's Department, said a male suspect was taken into custody within hours of Nedreau's death. But prosecutors didn't file charges until Tuesday, with Allison's initial hearing set for Wednesday morning before Lake County Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the homicide appears to be an isolated incident. At this time, no one else is being charged in connection to the homicide, but the case is still under investigation.
Lynette Collins, Nedreau's older sister and legal guardian, said Allison's arrest has provided the family some sense of relief.
"I just hope that he is convicted quickly and they find the truth," said Collins, who lives in Union Mills. "And that anyone and everyone that might have been involved in this horrific murder is brought to justice."
Collins, an employee with the Indiana Department of Corrections, said she's familiar with the criminal justice system and has seen many cases in which the offender isn't properly penalized — something she doesn't want to see happen in her brother's slaying.
The 50-year-old said she worries the case will end in a plea agreement in order to guarantee some sort of prison sentence. And worse than that, Collins fears her brother will be blamed for his own death.
"But from the crime scene, you can tell he was attacked in bed," the sister said.
Nedreau suffered the bulk of his injuries while laying on his bed, according to court records. Splatters of blood could be seen on the bedroom walls, ceiling and sheets, investigators said.
Somehow, he managed to exit the home before collapsing in his front lawn, where first responders found him.
Hours before his death, Nedreau had attended Griffith’s Broad Street Blues and BBQ Festival with a woman who had been staying at his home, despite protests from his family, Collins said. The pair was also allegedly joined by Allison, the woman's boyfriend.
Later that evening, the woman told police she was sleeping near the back of the mobile home when she heard Nedreau scream for help. She went to investigate and found Allison standing in the doorway of Nedreau's bedroom with a knife, records state.
Allison then ran at his girlfriend with the blade before she exited the mobile home to get help, records state. The woman found the park's manager, Michelle McCarthy, who tended to Nedreau's wounds once he collapsed outside, trying to stop the blood with towels.
As he lay dying, McCarthy said Nedreau told her Allison was responsible for his injuries, records state. It had been his last words.
Allison, who is also facing a felony theft charge from an unrelated incident, fled the scene on foot before being apprehended by police in the 4300 block of Colfax Street.
Prior to the attack, the woman told police "everything seemed fine," and that Allison or Nedreau had never been violent toward each other or her.
“I don’t know what to believe, and I don’t think I’ll ever know the truth. I just don’t know,” Collins told The Times July 3. “My brother wouldn’t hurt a fly. He just wouldn’t.”
About half a year ago, Nedreau moved out of his parents’ home and into a trailer, Collins said. He later relocated to the Bremerton Mobile Home Park in August.
Collins said the family planned to move him to an assisted-living facility, but he was placed on a two-year minimum waiting list. They had hoped to better protect him from falling prey to anyone hoping to take advantage of his innate, “childlike” innocence.
She said Nedreau, whom she had just assumed permanent guardianship over in early June, would often give away his money, medication or material possessions to people he thought were his friends, such as the woman who had been staying with him the night of his death.
“He was such a giving person, and I think that’s the biggest thing that bothers me about it,” Collins told The Times July 3. “I never truly believed he would be harmed in this manner. ... This should have never happened — not to him."
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
