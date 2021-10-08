Man faces murder charge for fatal shooting outside Merrillville hotel, courts say

She said the two women got into an argument when Billingsley came out of a hotel room and began shouting aggressively, saying, "Didn't I tell you not to come around here," court records allege.

The woman said as Gibbs began to walk away from Billingsley stating that he was leaving, she heard several gunshots going off.

She then noticed she and the dog had been struck, and then saw Gibbs lying on the ground. She claimed the two women then drove away from the scene in separate vehicles. When police asked the woman if the incident was drug-related she stated it was not.

Another witness told police he saw Billingsley walk aggressively toward Gibbs allegedly repeating, "Man, I will pop your (expletive)" and pushing Gibbs against a door.

The witness said Gibbs appeared to be retreating and attempting to avoid confrontation when he saw Billingsley raise his hand and he heard multiple gunshots ring out, court reports said.

Surveillance footage from the hotel showed a fight breaking out before the shooting, according to police. A vehicle with one woman inside was seen pulling up near where Gibbs, his girlfriend and dog were standing outside the hotel by a maintenance door.