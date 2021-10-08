Man faces murder charge in fatal shooting outside Merrillville hotel, courts say

MERRILLVILLE — Surveillance footage and witness statements revealed what happened moments before a man, woman and dog were shot outside a Merrillville hotel.
Barry Billingsley, 42, of Merrillville, faces charges of murder and aggravated battery, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
At 5:54 p.m. Oct. 2, police responded to reports of multiple shots fired at the Economy Inn at 8275 Louisiana St. First responders found 36-year-old Anthony Gibbs, of Highland, lying unconscious on the sidewalk under the motel walkway with a gunshot wound to his left cheek and right leg, which was bleeding severely.
Gibbs' girlfriend was found sitting on the stairs next to him suffering from a gunshot wound in her foot. She was holding onto a brindle pitbull named Loki, who had been shot in his right front leg.
Several bullet casings were found on the ground of the hotel's north side and a door was damaged by gunfire. Witnesses told police they saw the shooter running away heading east on foot and then south toward East 83rd Avenue.
Hotel staff said Gibbs and his girlfriend frequent the area and that they were trying to rent a room but did not have an ID card.
The female gunshot victim said she did not know Billingsley but described him to police. She stated that while she and Gibbs were by the side of the building, she saw two women, one of whom she knows, in a vehicle and she approached them.
She said the two women got into an argument when Billingsley came out of a hotel room and began shouting aggressively, saying, "Didn't I tell you not to come around here," court records allege.
The woman said as Gibbs began to walk away from Billingsley stating that he was leaving, she heard several gunshots going off.
She then noticed she and the dog had been struck, and then saw Gibbs lying on the ground. She claimed the two women then drove away from the scene in separate vehicles. When police asked the woman if the incident was drug-related she stated it was not.
Another witness told police he saw Billingsley walk aggressively toward Gibbs allegedly repeating, "Man, I will pop your (expletive)" and pushing Gibbs against a door.
The witness said Gibbs appeared to be retreating and attempting to avoid confrontation when he saw Billingsley raise his hand and he heard multiple gunshots ring out, court reports said.
Surveillance footage from the hotel showed a fight breaking out before the shooting, according to police. A vehicle with one woman inside was seen pulling up near where Gibbs, his girlfriend and dog were standing outside the hotel by a maintenance door.
The girlfriend and three others approached the vehicle and an argument appears to ensue, which turns into a physical altercation. Next Gibbs was seen walking up to the group, attempting to get his girlfriend away from the situation, court documents said.
Billingsley is then seen walking up to the group and appeared to be yelling at Gibbs, who began to walk away with his girlfriend. Billingsley followed them and as Gibbs appears to lean down toward bags he had set down earlier, Billingsley is seen pointing his hand in their direction, court reports allege.
The vehicle is seen leaving and Billingsley is shown running away from the area with a firearm visible in his hand, the video shows.
Gibbs is observed on the video footage falling down and his girlfriend and dog are seen limping.
A vehicle was caught on camera picking Billingsley up on East 83rd Avenue, which was later determined to be the same vehicle that was at the scene before, police reported.
On Monday evening Merrillville police arrested Billingsley, said Merrillville Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Kosta Nuses.
Once detectives on the case quickly gathered information on the suspect's location, they began surveying the area for him. The police department's recently-formed Merrillville Tactical Apprehension Squad was activated and waited near the suspect's location on standby, Nuses said.
After police saw Billingsley leave the location as a passenger in a vehicle, officers initiated a traffic stop.
He originally refused to get out of the vehicle and told the other person in the vehicle that he intended to "shoot it out" with police, Nuses said.
"Fortunately for everybody, the presence of force brought on by MTAS, patrol officers, detectives and K-9 'Goose,' caused the suspect to change his mind and surrender peacefully," Nuses previously said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Garza at 219-769-3531 or at jgarza@merrillville.in.gov.