CROWN POINT -- A Gary man is scheduled to be retried on a gun charge starting May 28 after a jury last week failed to reach a verdict.
Brandon Williams, 35, went to trial on one count of felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon last week.
The charge stemmed from his arrest Aug. 30 in Gary's Aetna section while police were investigating a report a woman was raped in the area.
The woman identified Williams as a suspect, but prosecutors dropped charges related to the alleged rape because DNA evidence did not match Williams, defense attorney John Cantrell said.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez set the new trial date during a hearing Thursday.
Vasquez also refused to grant Cantrell's request to withdraw from the case or reschedule a trial set to start July 15 on separate charges of attempted rape and robbery filed this year.
Williams was charged in January after a woman saw his photo with a news story about the Aetna rape and told police she believes he attacked her.
That woman told police Williams robbed and attempted to rape her Aug. 8, 2017, in the 1500 block of Van Buren Street, court records say. She was able to run away while her attacker was distracted as he looked through her purse.
Williams pleaded not guilty in that case to two counts of attempted rape, armed robbery, two counts of criminal confinement, three counts of battery, intimidation and pointing a firearm.