VALPARAISO — A Gary man faces no more than four years of prison and/or probation time after pleading guilty Tuesday to a fatal hit-and-run accident in Portage last year.
Simmie Fluker, 41, pleaded guilty to felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving while suspended resulting in death.
The proposed agreement calls for the sentence to be argued, with a cap of four years on each charge and the charges to run concurrently, according to court documents. Fluker would also have his driver's license suspended for two years.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who questioned the four-year cap, took the proposed plea agreement under consideration.
She will decide July 2 whether to accept the agreement and carry out sentencing.
Fluker pleaded guilty to striking and killing 18-year-old Joseph Bonner, of Portage, with his vehicle Feb. 12, 2018 as Bonner was walking north on Hamstrom Road from the Speedway gas station on Central Avenue to his residence, police said.
Bonner was found about 1:30 a.m. that day lying on Hamstrom Road and was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries, police said.
Fluker, who fled the scene, told the court Tuesday he knew he hit something. He left behind a large debris field, police said.
Fluker's 2007 Yukon Denali was located three days later by police at a body shop in Gary, according to court records. Police took custody of the vehicle and the following day, Fluker showed up at the Portage Police Department with his attorney, provided a statement and was released.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
