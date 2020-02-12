Man faces probation instead of prison time after accepting revised plea deal in shooting

CROWN POINT — A Calumet City man would receive credit for time served and be placed on probation instead of facing a possible 10-year prison sentence for a 2017 shooting under a revised plea agreement filed Wednesday.

Escutia pleaded guilty Wednesday to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony. He faces a four-year sentence, which will be suspended in favor of probation, according to a plea agreement.

Escutia admitted he was smoking marijuana with other people inside a vehicle April 23, 2017, near 144th Street and Tod Avenue in East Chicago when he became angry with a woman for allegedly disrespecting his girlfriend, court records say.

The woman attempted to get out of the car and initially was denied exit. When she got out, Escutia shot her in the knee, records say.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez allowed Escutia in October to withdraw a previous plea to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. Under a previous plea agreement, Escutia's possible prison sentence would have been capped at 10 years.

Cantrell said he and co-counsel Mark Gruenhagen discovered after Escutia's first plea hearing that the woman had not told police about the presence of other witnesses to the shooting.