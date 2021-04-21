Man faces reckless homicide charge in crash on Cline Avenue

CROWN POINT — A 28-year-old man was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging he was speeding when he rear-ended a vehicle that had slowed on Cline Avenue in East Chicago last year after its hood suddenly blew up.

Zygimantas Nevulis, whose last known address was in Willowbrook, Illinois, was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, three felony and three misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, and several traffic infractions.

Clinton Miskel Jr., 27, of Harvey, Illinois, was killed in the crash May 17, 2019, on southbound Cline Avenue and Chicago Avenue. Two other men were injured, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Nevulis suffered minor injuries and was treated by medics at the scene, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A witness told police a silver 2004 Ford Taurus was traveling about 9:50 a.m. on Cline Avenue when its hood blew up and hit the windshield.

The driver of the Taurus slowed down, turned on his hazard lights and was attempting to pull off the road just before a white Ford Transit van "blasted into the back" of the Taurus at full speed, scattering debris, records state.