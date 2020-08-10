Man faces up to 4 years for causing crash that killed mother of 3

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man could face up to four years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to causing a crash that killed a 31-year-old mother of three in 2017.
Demetrius Rodgers, 30, admitted in a plea agreement he had marijuana in his blood Oct. 15, 2017, when he disregarded a red light and crashed into a vehicle driven by Genecia Hearn at 45th Avenue and Cleveland Street in Calumet Township.
The impact pushed their vehicles into two other cars and caused Hearn's car to roll over. Hearn, of Calumet City, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rodgers was taken to a hospital for a possible broken leg, and two other drivers and a passenger in one of their cars was injured in the crash, police said.
In the days after the crash, Hearn's family described her as a loving mother of three children. Just before her death, she was helping family members in Merrillville.
Rodgers was arrested in January 2019 on three felony charges, including operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood, a level 4 felony, and reckless homicide, a level 5 felony.
He pleaded guilty Friday to operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood as a level 5 felony. Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss all remaining counts in exchange for his plea.
Rodgers' plea agreement caps his sentence at four years, but allows for defense attorney Robert Lewis and prosecutors to argue terms.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez ordered Rodgers be evaluated for the Lake County Community Corrections program and set his sentencing hearing for Sept. 4, records show.
