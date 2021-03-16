Man faces up to 7 years in prison for shooting in motel parking lot

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Friday to charges linked to a shooting last year at a Merrillville motel that wounded one man while other motel guests and employees were nearby.

Corey Frith Jr., 35, of Gary, could face up to seven years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts his plea agreement.

Frith admitted he shot a man in the left thigh about 9:40 p.m. May 27 outside the Economy Inn in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street in Merrillville.

The man, who did not have a gun when he was shot, suffered a great loss of blood and extreme pain, according to court records.

A surveillance video of the shooting showed Frith appeared to exchange words with the man, who approached Frith in the parking lot holding up his hands as if to fight, records state.

Frith drew a gun and shot the man, who ran south through a parking lot as Frith appeared to fire another shot at him, documents state.

Frith agreed to plead guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.