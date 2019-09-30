{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, The Times

CROWN POINT — A Calumet City man pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge linked to a 2017 robbery where a woman was pushed out of a speeding car.

Luis Pimentel-Maldonado, 20, of Calumet City, could face one to six years in prison at sentencing, which was set for Oct. 25.

Pimentel-Maldonado's co-defendant, Carlos Santos, 19, of Hammond, has pleaded not guilty and is next due in court Oct. 16.

Both Pimentel-Maldonado and Santos were charged in September 2017 with a level 2 felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and level 3 felony kidnapping.

Pimentel-Maldonado pleaded guilty Friday to a level 5 felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a plea agreement.

A level 5 felony carries a possible sentence of one to six years, with an advisory sentence of three years. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

According to court records, the two defendants met with a woman under the guise of a cellphone sale Sept. 15, 2017, at the McDonald's restaurant at Fifth Avenue and Grant Street in Gary.

After they robbed her and sped off from the restaurant, Pimentel-Maldonado pushed her out of the car near the intersection of Grant Street and Ninth Avenue, records say.

The woman was found on the side of the road by police, bruised and scratched. She was taken to an Illinois hospital.

The defendants were detained after police stopped their car, which matched a description of the vehicle involved in the robbery, records state.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags