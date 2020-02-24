Man faces up to 10 years in Schererville woman's 2012 shooting death

CROWN POINT — The first of three co-defendants charged in the shooting death of a woman in Schererville in 2012 pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery, records show.

Stephen L. Henderson, 33, of Gary, could face up to 10 years in prison after admitting he planned with co-defendants William Blasingame III and Michael A. Craig Jr. to rob Jacqueline Gardner, 24, and her boyfriend as Gardner arrived home from work. He faces a minimum of six years.

Henderson's attorney, Lakeisha Murdaugh, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip will argue Henderson's sentencing during a hearing set for April 28.

Henderson admitted he, Blasingame and Craig went to Gardner's apartment armed with a shotgun and a pistol, according to a plea agreement.

Gardner's boyfriend told police he watched a man choke her from behind May 19, 2012, through a peephole in the door to his apartment in the 8000 block of Alpine Lane, Lake Criminal Court records say.

He called for help, but when he returned Gardner was unconscious and had a gunshot wound to the back. The man identified Henderson from a photo array as the person who choked Gardner, records state.