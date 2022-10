Man facing murder charge says he wants new public defender

CROWN POINT — A man told a judge Friday he didn't want to work with his public defender, who is representing him on charges he fatally shot another man after a confrontation about a woman.

Glenn C. Keller Jr., 34, of East Chicago, is accused of fatally shooting Shaquille K. Russell, 27, of Indianapolis, about 9:30 p.m. July 23 in the 4800 block of Alexander Street in East Chicago.

Russell was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Keller made advances toward a woman the previous day, but she rebuffed him, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The woman told Russell about the incident, and he confronted Keller about it, documents state.

The day of the homicide, Russell went to the annual Calumet Day celebration. Russell was seated in a car when Keller ran up and Russell was shot, records state.

Keller's attorney, Marc Laterzo, asked Judge Salvador Vasquez to set a jury trial in the case.

Vasquez scheduled the trial for the week of Jan. 23.

Despite Vasquez's warning not to speak in court, Keller said he didn't think Laterzo was working in his best interests.

Keller said he told Laterzo he wanted to file a speedy trial request, but Laterzo said he wouldn't have time. Laterzo filed a petition to let bail against Keller's wishes because Keller wouldn't be able to post bond if it were granted, Keller said.

Vasquez told Keller his January trial date was seven to 10 days outside any date he might have received under a speedy trial request.

Keller said he would rather represent himself.

Vasquez said he has presided over three to five trials where a defendant was pro se, and they all lost.

Keller asked for a new public defender.

Vasquez said the law entitled Keller to be represented by an attorney, but there was no requirement he receive the lawyer of his choice.

The judge said he's known Laterzo for 28 years and Laterzo is a skilled attorney. Vasquez encouraged Keller to talk to Laterzo more. He set a status hearing for Nov. 18.