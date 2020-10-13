Man fatally shot after alleged domestic fight, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A physical fight preceded the shooting death of a 34-year-old man early Monday, police said.

At 2 a.m. Monday someone called 911 to report gunshots heard near the 3300 block of Franklin Street, said Michigan City police Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.

Officers responded and quickly identified where the shots had come from. At the scene, police found James L. Grott dead from a suspected gunshot wound inside a residence.

Michigan City Police Department detectives investigated into the afternoon, conducting interviews and collecting evidence. An autopsy was performed on Grott Tuesday morning.

Police said it appears that a physical domestic fight allegedly led to Grott being fatally shot. No arrests have yet been made as police continue investigations, led by Michigan City Detective Kay Pliske.

Once it is concluded, the information will be turned over to the LaPorte County prosecutor's office to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.