Man fatally shot after alleged domestic fight, police say
urgent

Man fatally shot after alleged domestic fight, police say

Michigan City Police stock

Michigan City police station.

MICHIGAN CITY — A physical fight preceded the shooting death of a 34-year-old man early Monday, police said. 

At 2 a.m. Monday someone called 911 to report gunshots heard near the 3300 block of Franklin Street, said Michigan City police Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez. 

Officers responded and quickly identified where the shots had come from. At the scene, police found James L. Grott dead from a suspected gunshot wound inside a residence.

Michigan City Police Department detectives investigated into the afternoon, conducting interviews and collecting evidence. An autopsy was performed on Grott Tuesday morning.

Police said it appears that a physical domestic fight allegedly led to Grott being fatally shot. No arrests have yet been made as police continue investigations, led by Michigan City Detective Kay Pliske. 

Once it is concluded, the information will be turned over to the LaPorte County prosecutor's office to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086, or contact police through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger. People can also contact the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME to potentially recieve an award if the tip leads to an arrest and conviction. Police said tipsters can request to be anonymous. 

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

