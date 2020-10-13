Man fatally shot after alleged domestic fight, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A physical fight preceded the shooting death of a 34-year-old man early Monday, police said.
At 2 a.m. Monday someone called 911 to report gunshots heard near the 3300 block of Franklin Street, said Michigan City police Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.
Officers responded and quickly identified where the shots had come from. At the scene, police found James L. Grott dead from a suspected gunshot wound inside a residence.
Michigan City Police Department detectives investigated into the afternoon, conducting interviews and collecting evidence. An autopsy was performed on Grott Tuesday morning.
Police said it appears that a physical domestic fight allegedly led to Grott being fatally shot. No arrests have yet been made as police continue investigations, led by Michigan City Detective Kay Pliske.
Once it is concluded, the information will be turned over to the LaPorte County prosecutor's office to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086, or contact police through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger. People can also contact the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME to potentially recieve an award if the tip leads to an arrest and conviction. Police said tipsters can request to be anonymous.
Alfredo Arredondo Jr.
Alyssa Sibert-Gillett
Anthony Antwon Brown
Armando Gomez
Blake Read
Carolann Jeffords
Chad Joseph Duvall
Christopher Handing, Jr.
Daitwan Jones
Emilio Sweeney
Gregg Michaels
Issac Mosqueda
Jack Michael Cochran
Jacob Allen Keen
Jada Green
James Philip Polarek
James Stewart
Jennifer Crisman
Jesse Vicente Mendoza
Joaquin Cortez-Perez
Joel Hernandez
Jordan Nicole Guy
Justin Eugene Brookover
Keith William Koch
Kelly Marie Florian
Kimberly Pilarski
Kyrin Dameron
Michael McCullough, Jr.
Neil Daniel Gresser Jr.
Pamela Donnelly
Praevyon Sean Carter
Robert William Striker
Scott Rastovic
Timothy Purser
Tyler Espinoza
Zachary Zampini
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.