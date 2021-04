Man fatally shot after earlier dispute with person of interest, official says

CALUMET CITY — A 41-year-old man died at a hospital Monday after a shooting police think stemmed from an earlier dispute, officials said.

Virgil Anderson, of Homewood, was shot about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Dawn and Timothy lanes in Calumet City, police said.

Police began life-saving measures before Anderson was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and police.

Investigators learned Anderson and a person of interest had been involved in an earlier dispute that led to the shooting, officials said.

Officers located the person of interest shortly after arriving at the crime scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 708-868-2500.

